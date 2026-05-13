LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — We’ve heard from parents and staff about layoffs and job insecurity within Connally ISD along with jobs being cut in the district.

25News Bobby Poitevint talked with district leaders to get the facts and to learn what the district's improvement plan for the future looks like.

Watch the full story:

"My work is cut out for me"; 25News getting answers on Connally ISD resignations

Right now, 96 Connally ISD employees are out. District leaders told 25News the losses are due to two reasons; the recent announcement of consolidating some campuses in the district and the Texas Education Agency’s takeover.

Also See: Connally ISD announces consolidation of elementary schools for 2026-2027 school year

Also See: Connally ISD not appealing TEA takeover; parent applies for role on new board of managers

The district said all of these employees “resigned.”

25News requested the following numbers from a district spokesperson. The below statement was provided:

Teachers resigned on their own behalf = 49

Aux (hourly staff positions/office staff) resigned on their own = 16

Admin resigned on their own = 5

Teachers resigned due to TEA conservatorship = 0

Aux resigned due to TEA conservatorship = 0

Admin resigned due to TEA conservatorship = 15

Support Staff (Counselors, Instructional Coaches, Student Services Coordinators) resigned due to TEA conservatorship = 11

“When you do school improvement work like this things are gonna be very tight" said

Dr. Josie Gutierrez who is the newly state appointed superintendent over the Connally ISD.

25News Bobby Poitevint spoke with Dr. Gutierrez during her second day on the job in a one-on-one interview.

Bobby asked "what is your statement to those teachers that maybe are more worried about their jobs or parents that are on the decision to pulling their students out of the district at this point?”

Dr. Gutierrez responded in part, “for the staff, I’m already getting out into the school district meeting with principals. I have visited every campus now and I know that our teachers are committed and we need them this year. We need them next year.”

She added, "I know my work is cut out for me in that area.”

Dr. Gutierrez said she believes in communication and transparency. That’s why she’s been vocal about her plans to pull Connally ISD out of academic darkness and TEA control.

That three point plan involves consist daily grade level instruction that’s built from teachers and campus leaders having strong coaching and learning opportunities.

Lastly, meeting CCMR requirements so students are ready for the workforce or the military.

Dr. Gutierrez believing this plan can be further backed up by her three decades in education and her countless leadership roles helping failing schools across Texas and the nation.

As for parents. Dr. Gutierrez said she’s already been visible at events and talking to parents adding that success comes with time.

CISD Meet and Greet

This even as the district has seen a 6% decline in student enrollment from September to now and dropped nearly 500 students in six years.

“I know ultimately that our parents when they see what we have planned and they start hearing from their kids and they start seeing the results, I know that will bring people back.”

Dr. Gutierrez will also be working with three TEA appointed board of managers that are taking the place of a traditional school board.

Parents have asked questions about why there's only three members when originally the TEA said there were suppose to be somewhere close to half a dozen members.

Also See: Texas Education Agency appoints new leadership to struggling Connally ISD

Bobby asked the TEA the same question.

They said a board of managers is based on the size of the district and also the need of a district.

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