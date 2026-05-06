Texas Education Agency appoints new leadership to struggling Connally ISD

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency has appointed a three-member board of managers and new superintendent to oversee Connally Independent School District after two campuses failed to meet state standards for five consecutive years.

Commissioner of Education Mike Morath announced the appointments in a letter, effectively suspending the powers of the district's elected board of trustees until further notice.

The appointed board members include:



Matthew Stufflebeam, recommended as president

Linda Peoples Lindsey, recommended as secretary

Carla Thomas

All three have ties to the Connally community.

Dr. Josie Gutierrez, former deputy superintendent at Waco ISD with over 30 years in education, was named the new superintendent, replacing Jill Bottelberghe. Gutierrez began working in the position Wednesday under a 21-day interim contract, pending formal approval.

The district chose not to appeal the TEA's decision following an informal review in January. A spokesperson told local media that Connally ISD's focus "remains on the diligent implementation of our school improvement initiatives" and providing "a smooth transition for our students, staff, and community."

New Leadership Background

Stufflebeam brings more than 20 years of real estate and business experience. A Texas State University graduate and parent in the district, he previously served as president of the Waco Association of Realtors and taught at McLennan Community College for 11 years.

Peoples Lindsey, a 1981 Connally High School graduate, spent 37 years in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator. Her father, Mac Peoples, served as district superintendent beginning in 1974.

Thomas, also a Connally ISD alumna, taught in the district for more than a decade and holds degrees from Lamar University. She currently works as a community health coordinator and part-time instructor at McLennan Community College.

Gutierrez's experience includes leadership roles at Waco ISD, where she led initiatives to improve student outcomes and teacher retention. The TEA praised her "coaching-focused leadership approach" and track record of academic improvement.

Community Response

The takeover has drawn mixed reactions from the community. Mark Ard, a former Connally student and current parent of three district students, expressed interest in serving on the board of managers before the appointments were announced.

Andrew Kim will continue serving as the district's appointed conservator, assisting with the board transition while retaining his existing authority.

The appointment is not permanent, and state law provides a timeline for returning control to elected officials. Trustee elections will continue during the board of managers' tenure.

