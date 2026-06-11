BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Comedy icon and Texas legend Bill Engvall, known for having his own TV show and being part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, is coming to Central Texas this Saturday.

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Comedian Bill Engvall talks coming home to Texas ahead of Saturday's Belton show

25News Bobby Poitevint got to connect with him about coming home to Texas and what we can expect during the show.

“Always feels good when I’m coming home to Texas" said Engvall.

He will perform at Cadence Bank Center in Belton on Saturday evening.

It’s one of many stops for the standup comedian as part of his “Here’s Your Sign – It’s Finally Time" farewell tour.

Texas especially Central Texas has a special place in his heart.

He said, “born in Galveston, raised in Dallas, Austin all over Texas — and my sisters went to school there in Temple, Temple High School. So I’ve always got to spend some time in the Central Texas area and I just love it! Can’t wait to get back home.”

Bobby asked “Your upcoming show on Saturday, anything that people kinda look forward to?”

“Yeah!" Engvall replied.

He said, "There’s gonna be some new stuff, we’re gonna do some classics.”

It may be his final tour but the fun and laughs are not slowing down. If anything, he told me, they’re picking up with more to come.

“That’s the thing now about the tour is I’m having fun again and I think that permeates to the audience" he said and added, “I tell people just come on out sit back, relax and we’ll share some laughs together.”

Now if you happen to miss him in Belton, his next Texas stop is in Galveston on August 8th.

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