College Station opens cooling centers as dangerous heat index values expected this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Dangerous heat index values are expected to reach extreme levels across the Brazos Valley this week, and the City of College Station is opening its air-conditioned municipal facilities to the public during normal business hours.

Residents whose home air conditioning is struggling, or who need a temporary break from the outdoors, are encouraged to use the public spaces to cool down and hydrate.

Several locations are available both on weekdays and weekends:

Larry J. Ringer Library — 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S.



Monday–Thursday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Visitor Center — 1207 Texas Ave. S.



Monday–Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Gary Halter Nature Center — 3555 Rock Prairie Road W.



Monday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Fire Station No. 3 Community Room — 1900 Barron Road



Monday–Sunday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Fire Station No. 5 Community Room — 1601 William D. Fitch Pkwy.



Monday–Sunday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Fire Station No. 6 Community Room — 610 University Drive East



Monday–Sunday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

The following locations are available on weekdays only, Monday through Friday:

Lincoln Recreation Center — 1000 Eleanor St. | 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Meyer Senior and Community Center — 2275 Dartmouth St. | 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Southwood Community Center — 1520 Rock Prairie Road | 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave. S. | 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

The city is also urging residents to take precautions during the extreme heat.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty, and avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages.

Residents are also encouraged to frequently check on elderly neighbors, family members, and pets to ensure they have adequate cooling.

The city advises residents to monitor themselves and others for signs of heat-related illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, and nausea.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and is characterized by a high body temperature, confusion, rapid pulse, and a lack of sweating. Residents should call 911 immediately if heat stroke is suspected.

Follow Bobby on social media!