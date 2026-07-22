WACO, Texas (KXXV) — This summer a Central Texas mother went the extra mile to help other children in her own child’s summer camp.

Watch the story here:

Central Texas mother raises almost $1,000 to help summer campers

Through community connections, Chaquinta Hill found 25 News' Bobby Poitevint and reached out in hopes of getting the word out about her efforts and to let others know how they can help.

“I’m just a parent. A very concerned parent" said Hill.

She added, “we actually found out that on one of the kid's summer trips not all of the kids had enough money for concessions and they didn’t have discounts at the place they went and it just kinda broke my heart because they’re using the money that their parents give them to maybe buy lunch and if they can’t afford to eat lunch maybe they just wanna get like an icee or an extra snack.”

So far, her GoFundMe has raised almost $1,000, with that money expected to help student campers across the greater Waco area during their field trips to Hawaiian Falls.

Turmaine Rice is a summer camp recreational aide at the Doris Miller Community Center and believes those efforts are already in good use.

“It’s an extremely big huge blessing for the kids here" he said.

For Chaquinta, the old saying rings true: it takes a village to raise a child.

She said, “So I thought if the community came together and we all raised money and put money on each of these kids' cards, no child is left out. Everybody had the opportunity to purchase something.”

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