2026 Guide: Waco Independent Film Festival

WACO, Texas — The 2026 Waco Independent Film Festival is finally here and 25 News is your one-stop-shop for coverage! It's a weekend of red carpet events, parties, and of course, great films!

Waco Indie 2026 highlights ahead with Shardae LaRae and John Wildman

Waco Indie 2026 highlights ahead with Shardae LaRae and John Wildman

Tickets:

Individual tickets for screenings are only $12.

To buy VIP passes and tickets directly from Waco Indie, click here.

Events and in-theater screenings run from July 16-19 with the online encore screenings starting July 19-25. To learn more about the 2026 lineup of screenings and a list of events, click here.

Red carpet ready!

25 News' Alexa Conroy spoke with filmmakers and festival organizers to learn all about the excitement heading into this week's festivities.

Watch the story here:

25 News Alexa Conroy spoke with filmmakers and officials to learn all about the excitement heading into this week's festivities.

To take a look at all of this year's special guests and new venues for 2026, click here.

Richie James Follin’s Crystal Cross is Thursday's Opening Night presentation.

Texas native Evan Miller’s award-winning film Due West is set for the Closing Night film on Saturday. 25 News' Bobby Poitevint caught up with Miller and learned the film has a deeper message for audience members.

Watch the story here:

Texas native Evan Miller’s award-winning film Due West is set for the Closing Night film on Saturday.

Special presentations this year include the 25th anniversary screening of Donnie Darko with Director of Photography Stephen Poster on hand to talk more about the film.

A special screening of an episode of the TV show The Chosen will be shown during the festival. Texas native Elizabeth Tabish will be on-hand to talk about working on the hit series. Tabish portrays Mary Magdalene in the international TV show that's primarily made right here in Texas.

As she shared with 25 News' Bobby Poitevint, she and her husband have big plans for the state's indie film scene now that they've moved back to Texas.

Watch the story here:

Elizabeth Tabish heads to Waco Indie for 2026

You can read more of her story, by clicking here.

Baylor University researchers are changing how we view color in film in new award-winning technology. 25 News' Dominique Leh spoke with those behind the project.

Story coming soon:

The Waco Independent Film Festival's impact in the community goes beyond the dates of the festival.

Through the festival, awards and rebates allow filmmakers to make movies in Waco, thus supporting the local economy in more ways than one.

Watch the story here:

How Waco Indie impacts the local economy beyond the festival

Outside of the economic impact, Waco Indie helps foster and support local film enthusiasts through the monthly Waco Movie Club.

Watch the story here:

Waco Movie Club

To learn more about the club, click here.

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