Waco Pride Network ending after nearly 10 years, Out on the Brazos events canceled

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — After nearly a decade of being part of the Greater Waco community, the Waco Pride Network announced Friday it will "conclude its operations".

Officials with the organization confirming to 25News, this effectively cancels Waco's signature LGBTQAI+ event Out on the Brazos.

Out on the Brazos is historically hosted in October with the first one being held back in 2017.

WPN listed other surrounding local Pride organizations in their Facebook post that Central Texans can be apart of such as RSI Court of the Central, Texas Empire, Waco Trans Group, Temple Pride, and Central Texas Pride Community Center.

You can read the full statement from The Waco Pride Network Board of Directors below:

After nearly a decade of serving the Greater Waco community, the Waco Pride Network announces the difficult decision to conclude its operations. It has been our privilege to support, celebrate, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community in Waco and the surrounding area. Over the years, we have been honored to create spaces where people could find connection, acceptance, and community. As one of the few LGBTQIA+ organizations serving the Greater Waco area, we faced increasing challenges in sustaining our work. Operating as a 100% volunteer-led organization meant that staffing and organizational capacity were ongoing obstacles. In recent years, those challenges were compounded by increasing pressure from both internal organizational demands and external groups that opposed our mission and values. While this chapter is coming to a close, we are incredibly proud of what we accomplished together. From community gatherings and educational programming to signature events like Out on the Brazos each October, we have had the opportunity to create lasting memories and foster meaningful connections throughout Central Texas. We firmly believe that the work of building an inclusive and welcoming community does not end here. Our hope is that new organizations, leaders, and volunteers will rise to continue serving the LGBTQIA+ community in Waco. The need for safe spaces, advocacy, and community remains as strong as ever, and we welcome those who are inspired to carry that work forward. To every volunteer, donor, sponsor, community partner, and attendee who believed in our mission—thank you. Your support made nearly a decade of impact possible, and that legacy will continue to live on in the countless lives touched by the Waco Pride Network. Though our organization is closing, our hope for the future of the Waco LGBTQIA+ community remains unwavering. With gratitude,





The Waco Pride Network Board of Directors

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