Belton lieutenant lands Starbase police chief role

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Lieutenant Glenn Bennett with the Belton Police Department accepts the position of Director of Public Safety and future Chief of Police for the City of Starbase, Texas.

In his resignation letter to the department and city officials submitted on Sunday, Lt. Bennett said the decision came after "much thought and reflection."

The City of Starbase is a newly formed city in Cameron County that centers around SpaceX Starship development. Reports show that Lt. Bennett will be the first in the roles following the city's incorporation into the county in May 2025.

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In his resignation letter Lt. Bennett said, "This decision was not made lightly, as my 11 years with the City of Belton have been among the most meaningful and formative years of my professional career. 1 am deeply grateful for the opportunities I have been given during my time here."

His resignation with the City of Belton is effective on July 12, 2026, according to the letter.

25News received the resignation letter from a City of Belton spokesperson Tuesday.

Lt. Bennett's official start date with Starbase is unclear right now.

We have reached out to officials with Starbase for comment Monday but have not heard back as of yet.

We have attached Lt. Bennett's full resignation letter inside this web story.

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