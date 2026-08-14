EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Video from prison bus wreck shows dozing driver, inmates flung around in crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY — More than two dozen inmates and atleast one TDCJ employee was injured following a TDCJ inmate transfer bus crash and roll over on July 1st in Limestone County after the driver reportedly fell asleep or was fatigued according to the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report.

25News' Bobby Poitevint received footage from inside the bus late Thursday afternoon following an open records request to TDPS.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Inside TXDCJ inmate bus crash

To catch our previous coverage on this story, check out the links below.

Also See: Driver fell asleep causing inmate bus to overturn in Limestone County, TxDOT report says

Also See: Prison bus overturns in Limestone County, injuring several

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