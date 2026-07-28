Driver fell asleep causing inmate bus to overturn in Limestone County, TxDOT report says

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — In a Texas Department of Transportation crash report recently obtained by 25 News, the driver of a prisoner bus that crashed in Limestone County earlier this month, fell asleep behind the wheel.

According to the report, this was determined after reviewing vehicle video from inside the bus.

The report said this caused the bus to leave Highway 164.

All prisoners were injured with several receiving care for life-threatening injures, according to the report. We're told more than two-dozen prisoners were on board the bus.

As previously reported, one staff member was also injured.

You can read our original reporting by clicking here.

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