5 inmates injured in prison bus crash near Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Texas — UPDATE, 11:27 a.m. - Five inmates and one staff member with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were injured in Wednesday's crash, officials told 25 News.

There were a total of 26 inmates and three TDCJ staff members on the bus at the time of the crash, according to TDCJ Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez, headed "from local county jails to the Gurney Unit in Palestine, Texas for intake."

The injured inmates and staff member were taken to area hospitals, where they're all expected to survive.

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A prison bus crashed near Groesbeck on Wednesday morning, shutting down both lanes of Highway 164, officials said.

The Groesbeck Police Department called the incident a "major, one-vehicle crash involving an overturned prison bus on SH 164 East just east of FM 3371," which is near Groesbeck north of Lake Limestone.

Officials said everyone on the bus is accounted for "and there is NO threat to the public." It's unclear if there were any injuries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice told 25 News they're aware of the situation, and the Texas Department of Public Safety said they have crews headed to the scene.