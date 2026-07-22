120,000 gallons of wastewater discharged in Waco due to a lift station pump failure

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Due to a lift station pump failure, an unauthorized discharge of wastewater occurred from the City of Waco wastewater collection system near 5100 Ridgeview Drive, officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

The discharge occurred on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. the city said and added the discharge is estimated at approximately 120,000 gallons of domestic wastewater.

We're told, city staff responded to the site and installed additional temporary diesel bypass pumping equipment. The discharge has stopped, and the lift station remains in operation while permanent repairs are completed.

The City said they have notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Cleanup and disinfection activities are underway and the City will increase monitoring of the water supply as a precautionary measure.

As required by TCEQ, The City of Waco recommends the following precautionary measures for:

1. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

2. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

4. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

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