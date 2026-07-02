Prison bus overturns in Limestone County, injuring several

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus carrying 26 inmates and 3 staff members overturned Wednesday morning on State Highway 164 in Limestone County.

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PRISON BUS TURNS OVER IN LIMESTONE COUNTY CAUSING INJURIES

The bus was transporting the inmates from local county jails to the Gurney Unit in Palestine, Texas when it struck a guardrail and overturned.

"A TDCJ bus was traveling eastbound on State Highway 164 when it struck a guardrail. Shortly after striking the guardrail, it overturned," Sergeant Ryan Howard said.

Seven inmates and one staff member were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All inmates were accounted for and cooperative following the crash.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the crash.

"We're doing a full-blown investigation, trying to determine what happened and see what's going on and why this crash actually occurred," Deputy Howard said.

The condition of the inmates taken to the hospital has not yet been released. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

