Suspect airlifted after pursuit ended on IH-45 in Leon County; investigation continues

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A suspect alleged to be involved in incidents in multiply counties has been airlifted after a pursuit ended in Leon County on IH-45, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Facebook page,

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

On Monday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a pursuit coming into the county on IH-45 from Madison County.

Those alledged incidents include an Aggravated Assault in Harris County and an Aggravated Robbery in Walker County, the Facebook post reads.

The pursuit continued into Leon County and ended near mile marker 163 NB.

The suspect was taken into custody and airlifted to a hospital for medical attention.

We're told there will be a significant law enforcement presence in the area and drivers can expect delays and drivers are advisable to avoid the area if possible.

This is an active investigation being led by the Texas Rangers and LCSO said there are no additional details at this time.

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