WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas native has moved back home with hopes of expanding her talents and passions in film-making while supporting the Lone Star State's independent film community.

Watch the full story here:

'The Chosen" star moves home to Texas with supportive aspirations for indie film scene

Elizabeth Tabish is known internationally for playing Mary Magdalene in the historical TV drama The Chosen which is primarily produced and filmed just south of Dallas.

As the show gets ready to air its final season, Tabish looked back at what the character meant to her with 25News Bobby Poitevint.

"Every single season I’ve learned something new from the character and learned something about myself through the character. I don’t think it’s going to be something that leaves me. I don’t think it’s something that I want to leave me," she said.

Tabish is one of the big stars at this year’s Waco Independent Film Festival.

It’s her third time being part of the festival but this year a special presentation of an upcoming episode of The Chosen is planned and Tabish will be on-hand to talk all about it and the show itself.

Its a return she's excited about.

She said, “grateful to be coming back”

Now that Elizabeth has moved back to Austin with her husband, there are a few passions she is looking forward to working on in Texas such as directing and they're not wasting any time.

She and her husband have producers already working on a script they wrote together.

Tabish is also looking forward to moving beyond the red-tape of big Hollywood studios to create opportunities for authentic stories that reflect real people and lives while supporting women in the industry and the Texas indie film scene.

“I think that’s part of the appeal of coming back, of lets keep telling stories that we wanna tell — It’s really exciting to get back in the indie film scene.”

The 2026 Waco Indie Film Festival runs from July 16-19th. Click here to learn more about the schedule and tickets.

The Chosen Season 7 and final season is expected to air in March of 2028.

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