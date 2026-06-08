BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — You almost can’t imagine a worse place to live than the "death house" where Rose Shall lays her head night after night.

“You wake up angry every morning" she said.

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Bellmead woman fighting cancer seeks help searching for new home after officials deem rental "unsafe"

She reached out to 25News and told our Bobby Poitevint her rental unit located inside a Bellmead duplex is filled with rodents, pests and mold and the walls and ceiling are literally clasping in around her.

Through all this, she says she's battling cancer for the second time.

This all begs the question, how does one even get into a living situation like this?

Shaw responds and said, “and then you trust people but you come across ones, they don’t care.”

Now the City of Bellmead is involved.

City Manager Yost Zakhary told Bobby over the phone there are multiply health and safety violations and the property has been labeled unsafe to live in.

“There’s no help. Nobody out there. I mean I’ve called everybody. I’ve told them my stories everything. You don’t get nobody. You honestly don’t" said Shaw.

There are still questions that remain.

25News submitted an open records request to the City of Bellmead to learn more about the property owners.

Rose’s property management told us they stopped overseeing the property after the duplex was red flagged back in February, effectively cutting off water within Shaw's unit.

Right now, Shaw just wants out of what she calls a “death house" and is hoping someone, organizations, or nonprofits can help her find her new home.

She believes while she’s been able to fight through the "unsafe" living conditions some of her beloved furry friends were not so lucky.

Shaw told Bobby the conditions inside the home have lead to the deaths of some of her pets and now she has a smaller pet cemetery located in her backyard.

“There’s no saving this place. I think they’re gonna tear it down once I get out" said Shaw.

If you feel like you may be able to help Rose out, she's provided her cell phone number for helpful hands to reach out to - (254) 229-4163

Follow Bobby on social media!