Connally ISD announces consolidation of elementary schools for 2026-2027 school year

Connally Independent School District
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Connally Independent School District announced plans Friday to consolidate campuses in the district, beginning next year.

The district cites falling enrollment as one reason for the change, noting enrollment has dropped by nearly 500 students since 2020.

The district says for the 2026 - 2027 school year, the following changes will be in place:

Pre-K - 5th grade:
100 Little Cadet Lane - Elm Mott
(Connally Primary School campus)

6th grade - 8th grade:
Connally Junior High School - Elm Mott

9th grade - 12th grade:
Connally High School - Waco

CISD serves families in Lacy Lakeview, Waco, Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff, and Gholson.

