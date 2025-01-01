Milam County officially launches new EMS system to improve emergency response

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Milam County launched its new ambulance service Monday, expanding existing medical services in the county.



The Milam County Emergency Services District No. 1 partnered with Allegiance Mobile Health, adding a total of five new ambulances to the county after previously having three ambulances in service.

It's the result of the voter-approval of the creation of an emergency services districtlast year, which allows taxpayers to fund emergency services in the county.

The service is operating live, but ESD commissioners are looking to purchase land in the county to build additional EMS stations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The last time Jane Marek called 911—

"I have used the ambulance about nine years ago. We were in a tornado, and the ambulance showed up," she said.

Other people she knows weren't so lucky.

"We had a social here locally, and there was a gentleman that had a heart attack. They were waiting on the ambulance, and the ambulance never showed up," Marek said.

But that could soon change with Milam County launching a new EMS system.

"This has been a long time coming," Kain Dodd, the president of the Emergency Services District No. 1.

It added a total of five ambulances to the county — two in Rockdale, two in Cameron and one in Thorndale.

Before, the county only had three.

"More times than not, they were not responding from the stations. They were responding from Temple or Round Rock," Dodd said.

Thanks to voter approval of an emergency services district last year, the county was allowed to use tax dollars to fund them—

"We were able to select a new provider for the county, so our new provider is going to be Allegiance Mobile Health," he said.

All with new equipment.

"If you come inside here, you have your basic suction unit for inside the ambulance. We have airway devices up here and different oxygen masks," Dodd said.

"I know what it's like to sit out at a scene and be waiting for an ambulance and being told there's not any available," Emergency Services District No. 1 Commissioner Stephen Hanel said. "It has been a lot of work to put this together, and hopefully, we won't be in those situations as often."

As for the service —

"You know, you need help, you just call 9-1-1. The system's the same," Dodd said.

"God forbid if you had an emergency, how would you feel just knowing that you have those services available?" 15ABC asked.

"I would feel much better, yes," Marek said.

