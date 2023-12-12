Milam County is one step closer to adding more ambulances: Here what's next

CAMERON, Texas — Milam County Commissioners approved the creation of an emergency services district during commissioners court Monday.

The approval comes after about 63% of Milam County residents voted for its creation during the Nov. 7 election.

County Judge Bill Whitmire said it would allow the county to add more ambulance services.

"The ESD will take us from where we have a fully-contractor ambulance system like we have now to one where the county owns it either outright or owns all the equipment in the building and contracts out for staff," Whitmire said.

Residents, Eugene and Marjorie Kleiber, said they're happy with the decision since they've had problems with the current system when they got sick with COVID-19 in 2021.

It started to affect Eugene's lungs, so he had to go to the hospital.

But there was no ambulance available.

"He had to flown to St. David's in Georgetown because we couldn't get an ambulance out here in the county," Marjorie said.

A few days later, his condition worsened; they needed an ambulance again.

But again, it wasn't available.

Marjorie said they were forced to drive toward Bryan, meeting an ambulance in Hearne.

"I guess you kind of feel hopeless if you can't get one or you're gonna have to take yourself," she said.

Now, the couple said they hope the creation of the district will prevent them and other people from experiencing the same.

It would add a fourth ambulance to the county.

All that's left is to appoint five board members and approve funding for the district to get it running by 2025.

"We'd like to have a board member that represents EMS background, one that represents a first-response background, one that represents a financial background and one that has some sort of construction background," Whitmire said.

Eugene said it will give him a peace of mind.

"I'm just proud that they're working on trying to get better ambulance service here," Eugene said. "It's makes you feel so much better knowing, so more comfortable knowing,"

Board member applications are open, and interviews will be conducted at the next commissioner's court meeting on Dec. 27.