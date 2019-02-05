Brieanna Smith

Brieanna Smith joined KRHD in June 2023 and works as a multimedia journalist.

She was born and raised in Colbert, Georgia and attended the University of Georgia where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in criminal justice studies in 2022.

She earned her Master of Arts in journalism in May 2023 from UGA where she became better informed about the successes and failures of her field through studying and conducting research.

She also served as an assistant to professors in an introductory journalism writing course where she has helped students find their passion for reporting and serving their community.

Over the past four years, Brieanna gained a passion for using her skills to report quality, accurate, unbiased news within the community she grew up in.

She wrote for her campus newspaper, served as a reporter, anchor, and producer for the campus broadcast show and has been honored by Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication faculty for her reporting.

This is her first reporting job, but she is excited to find and share stories and get to know the community that lives in the Brazos Valley. She loves seeking out stories that aren’t heard often and focusing on offering hope for solutions instead of focusing on problems.

Outside the newsroom, you can find her in the gym, the movie theater catching up on the lasted horror movies, in front of the tv watching a Georgia Bulldogs football game or at Walt Disney World in Florida.

If you have any story ideas, be sure to reach out to her: brieanna.smith@krhdnews.com