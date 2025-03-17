City of Rockdale considers aid as seniors struggle with higher HOP transit costs

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — A recent increase in HOP bus fares has some seniors struggling with transportation costs, leading to a decline in attendance at the Rockdale Senior Center.



The fare increase was implemented across all HOP service areas as part of a system redesign to address declining ridership and additional costs of gas, insurance, employee costs, etc.

Rockdale City Manager Tim Kelty says he will propose using general funds to cover half of the fare to City Council members.

The HOP encourages residents to submit feedback about the new system to Milam County Commissioners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rockdale Senior Center Director Carolyn Cooper usually waits for seniors to arrive on the HOP bus.

But no one's coming today.

"We're down to maybe about 25 to 30 where we were 35 to 40, so, yes, our attendance has dropped," Cooper said.

Brieanna Smith Rockdale Senior Center Director Carolyn Cooper usually waits for seniors to arrive on the HOP bus, but no one arrived Thursday. She says she's seen attendance drops since the implementation of a new fare rate.

She suspects the transit service's recent price increase — $4 per one-way trip.

"$4 is not much for a person that maybe has a good job and can afford it, but if you have an elderly parent and they're dependent upon the HOP to come and pick them up, and they have to pay that $8, really it's $8 because if they come here, they're going to have to go home," she said.

15 ABC's Brieanna Smith talked to Raymond Suarez, the general manager of the HOP.

He said the change is a system redesign after seeing drops in ridership and higher gas prices after the pandemic.

"Any rural trip is a $4 fare," he said.

Brieanna Smith The HOP discussed charging fares about a year ago after seeing declines in ridership and increased prices. The transit service is a transportation service that serves rural communities in Central Texas.

"As you can imagine, some of these trips are lengthy and expensive. In some cases, that doesn't cover a lot of the cost of fuel and other things, but we wanted to make the fare payment system consistent across the entire region.

This was our neighbor Rosa Braun back in 2023 riding the bus.

Now, someone has to drop her off and pick her up because she's on a fixed income.

Brieanna Smith Rockdale resident Rosa Braun wrote a letter against the increase fare. She used to take the HOP to the Senior Center regularly but is now being dropped off and picked up by friends.

"That's a lot of money. We can't do that, and they have to understand that. We don't have that kind of money," Braun said.

However, the City of Rockdale is looking into using general funds to help out.

"I would propose to the council that we pay for half of the fare. It would take it back down to its regular rate," City Manager Tim Kelty said.

Brieanna Smith City Manager Tim Kelty says he will propose covering half the fare with general funds to city council, making the fare $2.

"It's always a concern for me for my seniors to be able to have a place to come, fellowship, and get a hot meal. That's the most important thing," Cooper said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!