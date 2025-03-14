Things to do this weekend in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brieanna Smith shares events you can attend March 14-15.

Aggieland Stampede PRCA Rodeo

The Aggieland Stampede PRCA Rodeo is back for a second year. Enjoy watching bull riding, roping, steer wrestling and more on Friday and Saturday at the Brazos County Expo Center.

Find more information here.

Family Fishing Day

Family Fishing Day is Saturday at Patout Pond in Navasota. You just have to bring your fishing pole for this catch-and-release event.

Find more information here.

Nature Walk

A special hike is planned Saturday afternoon at the Lake Somerville State Park. Learn about native trees in the area, starting at the Nails Creek Unit.

Find more information here.

