Milam County citizens to vote on future of ambulance services

THORNDALE, Texas — Years ago, Keith Fisher felt a sudden pain in his chest.

He knew an ambulance wouldn't get to him in time, opting to drive 12 miles to the nearest hospital in Taylor.

"I was having a heart attack," Fisher said.

"I saw a police officer in town. We stopped there, and minutes later, I passed out. I died."

The officer restarted his heart, bringing him back to life, but he still had to wait about 30 to 40 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

It even happened to his grandson who dislocated his hip at a football game.

"About four weeks ago, my grandson, playing football here in Thorndale, he dislocated his hip and laid for 45 minutes or maybe longer waiting for an ambulance to get here," he said.

Now, he and other residents want more EMS services in Milam County, and some residents are hoping to create an emergency services district.

The district is a political subdivision created by citizens that can collect tax revenue to fund emergency medical services, according to Texas law.

It would allow the county to add more ambulance services.

The EMS Advisory Committee of Milam County PAC made up of Kain Dodd, Derrellene Zbikowski and Herbie Vaughn saw a need in the county after finding more "level zero" issues or not having an ambulance in the county at all.

"It happens almost everyday and it's multiple times a day, so we have to stop that," Dodd, campaign treasurer and Milano Volunteer Fire Department chief, said.

There are only three ambulances in the county located in Milano, Rockdale and Cameron.

Though, only two are allowed to transport patients, leading to higher response times.

The problem was only exacerbated in 2021, seeing more EMS pressures due to a lack of paramedics, low wages, no available statistics on need and no update to EMS unit since 2005.

Even closures of all the hospitals in the county forced these units to travel longer distances to other counties.

Fire departments also are receiving more medical calls, having to step in at times.

"We've all stepped up to make sure that the citizens aren't left without service, but at the same time, we are paying some money to provide that service," Dodd said.

The issue was in a county-wide ballot in May 2022 where most people voted in favor of creating a district, but since Milano and Buckholts needed to hold a municipal election, it couldn't be created.

But it's back on the ballot for a second-time.

If passed, county commissioners will have to order the creation, appoint five board members and approve funding so that service could start as early as January 2025.

Ad Valorem Taxes, which can tax up to 10 cents per $100 of appraised property value, would fund the district.



Right now, Dodd only plans to tax 5 cents, but it could change depending on the budget for 2024.

Whichever rate is set will remain constant unless changed with voter approval.

The committee's goals are to add a fourth ambulance and more staff, remodel the current EMS station in Rockdale, construct a medic station in Milano and create heat maps, which show the areas of most need in the county.

Though, they eventually want to own their own EMS infrastructure instead of contracting out, control call data, add a station in Thorndale and Cameron and hire an EMS director to manage contracts and maintenance.

But all Fisher knows is the county needs more service.

"I’m only one family out of all these people that live in this place, so I know there’s a lot more stories other than mine," he said.

The committee will hold town hall meetings for more information and discussion on the district at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Gause First Baptist Church and Buckholts Outreach Center on Nov. 3.

You can also early vote on the issue in Milam until Nov. 3 or vote Nov. 7 on Election Day.