Mexia football retires late Micah Kirven’s jersey in his memory

Micah Kirven
Mexia Athletics
Micah Kirven
MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Mexia athletics announced that Micah Kirven's football jersey has been retired.

Micah Kirven passed away in October of 2024 following cardiac arrest. The community of Mexia honored his memory during the season with a "Final Horn Ceremony" where the team carried his coffin to take the field one last time.

The team would also take his helmet through the tunnel when they ran out for football games.

The Blackcats honor Micah Kirven as Mexia Class of 2025.

