Mexia football retires late Micah Kirven’s jersey in his memory

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Mexia athletics announced that Micah Kirven's football jersey has been retired.

Micah Kirven passed away in October of 2024 following cardiac arrest. The community of Mexia honored his memory during the season with a "Final Horn Ceremony" where the team carried his coffin to take the field one last time.

Micah Kirven will forever be immortalized at Mexia High School and in Blackcat Football History. Tonight, the #8 football jersey was retired in memory of Micah Kirven, Mexia Class of 2025. #LL8 pic.twitter.com/ercn9eogAd — Mexia Blackcats (@Mexia_Athletics) January 17, 2025

The team would also take his helmet through the tunnel when they ran out for football games.

The Blackcats honor Micah Kirven as Mexia Class of 2025.

Follow Shahji on social media!