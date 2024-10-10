Micah Kirven honored at Mexia High School following death

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Micah Kirven died last week after suffering cardiac arrest that originated from an asthma attack.



Micah Kirven's family took him around the track field one last time

Kirven played multiple sports including basketball, track & field, and football

Abraham Saldana is one of our many neighbors that came to the final horn ceremony to honor the late Micah Kirven.

"It's a different feeling because we are all so young and most of us have not experienced death, so it hit us really hard," Saldana said.

But it hits a little closer to home for Saldana — he used to play football with Kirven in middle school during lunch hours.

"But to know that it's in your class and one of your friends — it's a different feeling," said Saldana

He along with many others in our community felt the same way as they saw Micah's coffin being carried by the football team as he took the field one last time.

Football team carrying Micah's coffin

Along with them the family was at center field as they got to see their son, brother, and nephew on the field for the last time.

"You know we had this little inside joke, and we used to call each other coach because I used to have this little lisp," Saldana said.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with many people in the surrounding neighborhoods who said Micah was one of the kindest souls -- even beyond the football field.

"All my prayers go out to the family right now because I know they're definitely having it the most hard out of all of us and I hope that all of us get through this together."

Although Micah is gone -- the community will remember him for many years to come.