Mexia football's Micah Kirven passes away following cardiac arrest

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Mexia football player Micah Kirven died after suffering from an asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the community of Mexia held a "Prayer for Micah" gathering on Blackcat Field.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Kirven Family and our Blackcat Family today. We ask you keep his family, his teammates, his coaches, and the Mexia Community in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this difficult time," Mexia Athletics said in a social media post Wednesday.

Mexia Athletics is holding a fundraiser for Micah's family by selling t-shirts and all proceeds go towards the family.

