Debate over demolition of original Woodway Family Center

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Woodway officials and community members are divided over plans to demolish the original Woodway Family Center, with the Parks and Recreation board voting 3-2 to recommend demolition despite opposition from those who believe the structurally-sound building should be preserved.



Renovation of the original Woodway Family Center would cost over $500,000 plus $150,000 annually for operations.

Demolition of the center would cost approximately $200,000.

Some community members argue volunteers could help maintain operations

A dispute has emerged in Woodway over plans to demolish the original Woodway Family Center, with city officials and community members at odds over the building's future.

The Woodway Parks and Recreation board voted 3-2 in May to recommend tearing down the center, despite opposition from some community members who believe the building should be preserved.

"They're running out of space and Woodway is still developing. Woodway is still growing," said Michael Habern, a member of the Planning and Zoning Board.

Habern opposes the demolition plan, arguing that the building remains structurally sound despite needing some updates.

"This is a very good building. There is some ADA compliance that needs attention to but other than that, the structural of this building is excellent. There's no problem with it whatsoever," Habern said.

A 2019 building condition report indicates it would cost just over $500,000 to renovate the facility. However, Mayor Amine Quorzal notes this figure doesn't account for ongoing operational expenses which could cost an additional 150,000 annually potentially necessitating a tax increase for residents.

"But also does not factor in the ongoing cost of staffing insurance, and ongoing maintenance and other expense that would be incurred for over the long term," Quorzal said.

According to the mayor, it would cost approximately $200,000 to demolish the building, less than the cost to renovate the center and keep the building running.

Habern disputes this assessment, suggesting community volunteers could help maintain operations.

"I don't agree with that. Because basically there is a lot of people, seniors especially have already said they would be more than happy to volunteer in this building," Habern said.

The dispute also involves questions about legal restrictions on the property. Habern points to deeds from 1971 and 2004, which he claims prevent demolition if the future use of the property is not used for its intended purpose.

Mayor Quorzal confirmed the city owns the land and considers the new Woodway Family Center, located just yards away, as the replacement facility.

"The new facility is really carrying on that legacy into the future, by providing additional services, additional programming for our seniors and additional programming for our youth," Quorzal said.

While acknowledging the building's significance to the community, the mayor expressed concerns about continuing to invest tax dollars in an aging facility.

Woodway City Council is expected to make a decision on the future of the center at the July city council meeting.

