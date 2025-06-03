Residents Split as Woodway weighs original family center’s future

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Woodway residents are split over the future of the original family center after city leaders recommended its demolition. While some residents cherish the memories made in the old building, others appreciate what the new facility has to offer.



Seniors like George and Cindy Loutherback frequently visit the new Woodway Family Center for weekly activities.

Jenny Higginbotham opposes demolition, calling the original center historic and worth a tax increase.

Some residents prefer investing in the future over preserving the old facility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

George and his wife Cindy Loutherback spend four days a week at the new Woodway Family Center, enjoying various activities.

"It's just become such a place that we can come to, as well as get good exercise and strengthen our bodies and joints and everything, and the right thing to increase our lives and live longer," George said.

The couple has embraced the new facility and the community it provides.

"We like the chair yoga, and we like the cardio strength and stretch. So we just started coming and it's just a big happy family," Cindy said.

But not everyone is ready to let go of the original center. Jenny Higginbotham has deep personal connections to the old building.

"I remember coming up here when I was younger with my brother, and he was hanging out with the boys playing basketball, and I'd come up and watch, and then my self played. Wasn't very good at it, but attempted it, and then my children have been here. I remember on these little baseball fields right here, watching them pick flowers," Higginbotham said.

After the Parks and Recreation Board suggested demolishing the old site, Higginbotham expressed concerns that the new center isn't big enough and believes both facilities should remain operational.

When asked if she would accept a tax increase to keep the original building open, Higginbotham was supportive.

"I would be okay with that, like I said, the importance of being able to remember the community that we started out as and having something that really cherishes and respects who we were is important," she said.

Others in the community believe taxpayer dollars should be allocated differently.

"Whatever is for the future. You know, I don't know what's best, but whatever is for the future, I think, is what you need to do," Cindy said.

Higginbotham maintains that preserving the original center is about protecting the city's heritage.

"This is part of our community, and if you destroy the things that go back from generation to generation, to bring that remembrance of what it is to be a community, a small community, you're losing something in that process," she said.

The Woodway City Council is expected to decide on the building's fate at the July city council meeting. While there is speculation about what might replace the building if demolished, Mayor Qourzal says the decision rests with the city council.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!