City council members respond to future Woodway Family Center plans

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — “This issue with the old family center was one of the three issues that mattered to me and what got me running for city council,” city council member David Keyston said.

Several seniors showed up at the Woodway Parks and Recreation board meeting to talk about the future plans for the original Woodway Family Center.

The city manager reviewed previous plans, including renovations and demolition — leaving many residents frustrated.

“The four other options they had were more oriented again, towards youth and playgrounds, which we have an abundance of,” Keyston said. “Retaining the existing building and doing a renovation that wasn't in there, even though we talked very enthusiastically about that years ago,”

The new center building opened in April 2024, with designated senior hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. but David Russell told 25 News they usually have a full house.

“You know, we have a ready-made asset that can meet these needs,” Keyston said. “And so, we've served the youth community quite well, and we continue to do so, but we don't want this to be at the expense of the senior community, which comprises the largest demographic in Woodway,”

A Woodway Forward survey shows a little more than 46% of the population are aged 55 and above.

The council members told 25 News they are hopeful the old center could bring a sense of community for seniors, and provide several health benefits.

“Dealing with not only cognition, but those things that are important to seniors for health, whether it's stretching or exercising with even minimal weights,” Keyston said.

“I've got a 91-year-old mother that one of the biggest things we have to be concerned about is one her being around other people. We need her to have that interaction,” city council member David Russell said.

The councilors told 25 News they ultimately believe the voters should make the final decision on the center.

“Someone could come and turn the key and start using it right now the way it is,” Russell said. “And we could do some of these repairs over time. So, we're not looking at a half a million dollars right now,”

