Oncor to expand Waco substation to improve reliability

Our state is growing rapidly—and Central Texas is no exception.

With energy needs going up, Oncor is planning to expand its substation in Waco. It's located on 25th street between Park Lane Drive and Meridian Avenue. In February, we told you more than 6,000 people were without power in McLennan County. Oncor alone had 93 outages with nearly 4,000 people impacted. Oncor attributed the outages to gusty winds of about 35 to 40 miles per hour.

In a statement, the company told 25 News the upgrades will increase reliability and help manage the needs of our growing population. It will replace current equipment with newer models.

The plan is to expand the existing substation into the company’s vacant lots nearby.

Last year, Oncor spent more than $2 billion on projects to strengthen the development efforts and keep up with demand. It had more than 75 substation projects in 2024—and has invested in more upgrades in the next five years.

The company filled out an application with the City of Waco Plan Commission last week on March 25. It is planning to start construction later this year or early 2026.

