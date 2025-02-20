Winter weather impacts on our elderly and the organizations serving them

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For some of our elderly neighbors Meals on Wheels volunteers may be the only people they see day to day. So when winter weather hits our community it's even more important to show up for them.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I have a feeling for some of the people, we're the people they see that day and hopefully they see more during the week," Leslie Hoekzema said.

Richard and Leslie Hoekzema have been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for several years since moving to Central Texas from the Midwest.

They tell 25 News over the years they've created strong connections with the elderly clients in our community.

For some of our elderly neighbors Meals on Wheels volunteers may be the only people they see day to day. So when winter weather hits our community the couple says it's even more important to show up for them.

"They'll tell us it's cold," Leslie said. "We don't stand at the door too long, but we check on them."

Many elderly people can’t go out when it's cold or snowy, so they could become isolated. That's why it's even more important for volunteers to check on them.

“So we do check on if they’re alright and if they’re not we call," she said. "If for instance if they’re not at home, but we have them on our list of deliveries, we will call back in and let them know here.”

Meals on Wheels also helps the elderly through its space heater program, which allows clients to request a space heater delivered to their home with their meal.

Organizers tell 25 News their volunteers are like mailmen — out there in rain or shine, serving more than 400 home-bound clients each day.

“Definitely I think they’re happy to see us," Richard said. "Most of them will come over and greet us.”

