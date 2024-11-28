What To Know: FAFSA deadlines, & important information for students in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “I need my FAFSA to get my education here," said McLennan Community College student, Madison Nesbit.

Nesbit is one of millions of students who rely on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to help pay for college.

She attends community college and says it wouldn't be possible without federal help.

“It would have to be taken out of a loan, so I need FAFSA to help me with the extra expenses," Nesbit said.

FAFSA is rolling out its second year of changes, helping make the entire application process smoother and provide a better user experience.

“The student has to request that their parent be a contributor so then the parent as the contributor needs to enter their information," said McLennan Community College Financial Aid Director, Sandi Jones

"They need to fill it out together —both the student and the parent have information that they need to sign and complete."

Jones says this year's FAFSA is rolling out in part as a beta test, asking more than 17,000 students to apply in order to detect any errors.

“Most of my information stayed the same, especially with the investments and the tax returns that my parents had to fill out, it was pretty much easy and simple."

Here’s why — according to data, FAFSA was looking to decrease the number of questions on the application.

From more than 100 questions previously to just 36 now — the verification process is also easier and faster.

With financial aid in hand, Nesbit knows she’ll have the money needed for school so she can focus on her academics.

“This is what they put in for me, paying for school — this is where I need to be, this is what I need to focus on."

Follow Chantale on social media!