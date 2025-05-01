Whitney couple advocate for House Bill 2621 during Texas Legislative Session

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — If passed, House Bill 2621 would allow existing TXDOT traffic cameras to record and collect data for a period of 30 days.



A couple is advocating for the bill after the death of their daughter.

HB2621 has passed the committee.

State Rep. Pat Curry supports HB 2621.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“If this would’ve been recorded maybe they would’ve been caught previously," Daniel Wilson said. "And our daughter may still be here."

In December 2023, Louise Wilson was killed in a road rage incident in Houston. Now, her parents, Daniel and Krista Wilson, want their grief to result in a positive change for everyone in Texas.

“Louise had passed away within 1600 feet of a camera, but it couldn’t record," Daniel said.

As part of their crusade, Louise's parents testified before lawmakers in the Texas Legislature to advocate for House Bill 2621.

If approved, the new law would allow existing TXDOT traffic cameras across the state of Texas to record and save data for 30 days. They want this bill passed in the hope of preventing other families from suffering as they do.

“I think it would help solve this type of crime. It would give justice to families like ours that have suffered a lot," Daniel said.

25 News reached out to Waco State Rep. Pat Curry, who told our crew he supports the bill.

The Wilsons are also advocating for House Bill 795, which would change aggravated assault from a second-degree to a first-degree felony.

The Wilsons said these changes can save someone's life.

“It’s another tool to get people like this off the street," said Daniel.

Follow Chantale on social media!