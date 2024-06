WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In the city tournament championship for 8/9 kid pitch baseball, the second-ranked White Sox, representing Midway took down Lake Air Migos in two games.

Midway came out of the losers bracket and needed to win twice to take home the championship and were able to win the hardware.

Team Migos had an incredible season as they were ranked first in the tournament and were undefeated.

Congratulations to both teams for their successful seasons.

