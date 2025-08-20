Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vince Young and Mack Brown visit Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two familiar names make a special appearance at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

Texas Longhorns legends Vince Young and Mack Brown sat down Tuesday morning with a sold out luncheon at the Hall of Fame to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Longhorns 2005 National Championship and Rose Bowl win.

Both Brown and Young are Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductees with coach Brown going in 2011, while Vince Young was inducted in 2018.

