Vince Young and Mack Brown visit Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two familiar names make a special appearance at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

Texas Longhorns legends Vince Young and Mack Brown sat down Tuesday morning with a sold out luncheon at the Hall of Fame to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Longhorns 2005 National Championship and Rose Bowl win.

🌟 What an unforgettable Lone Star Luncheon! 🌟 We celebrated the 20th anniversary of the iconic 2005 National Championship season with legends Mack Brown and Vince Young. A huge thank you to our presenting sponsors, Silver Spurs Alumni Association, and our lunch sponsor, the… pic.twitter.com/gpIoXtRuzB — Texas Sports Hall of Fame (@TXSportsHOF) August 19, 2025

Both Brown and Young are Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductees with coach Brown going in 2011, while Vince Young was inducted in 2018.

