WACO, Texas (KXXV) — History is making a comeback, as Baylor's shiny new chrome helmets are being prepared for a big debut.

The announcement brought a shock to the players.

Watch the full story here:

The return, history and impact of Baylor football's Chrome Helmet

"I wasn't expecting it for sure," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said. "I remember watching Bryce and all those guys playing in them and so it's kind of a full circle moment."

"It was crazy. We've seen the rumors and stuff like that. We didn't know it was gonna happen," defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said. "In the team meeting, coach Aranda had pulled the helmet out."

"I love them. They're awesome. When I saw it — it was jaw dropping. I didn't have any words to say, so I'm excited," linebacker Keaton Thomas said.

Fans saw the chrome helmet up close and took pictures with it. The reaction in person and on social media is overwhelmingly positive.

"Oh, they look good to me," Baylor fan Steve Van Wagner said.

The university has been working to bring back the chrome helmets for nearly three years. Using them allows the team to remember and honor past Baylor players who wore the chrome.

"You hear the stories of what their locker room used to look like, what their weight room used to look like. I think this in the same vein when we walked into that new facility it's like — You know, hey, we need to win," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"When we brought back the 13-14 team and just all of the conversations with them and you know, every time you got on a Zoom with them or or got them together, it was like you just felt like you were back in the room when they're in the locker room," Baylor Deputy Athletic Director and COO Jovan Overshown said.

"Recognizing how powerful that helmet was from a championship caliber. You know, celebration, icon piece that, not even just the team, but just even the fans were wonderful," Overshown said.

Baylor said that the helmets are not just a one-time appearance; they will return, but only for special occasions.

