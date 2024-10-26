Waco police launch LGBTQ+ Liaison role to strengthen community ties

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department has a LGBTQ+ Liaison to establish, maintain, strengthen, and enhance the relationships between the Waco Police Department and the LGBTQ+ community.



The position was created in 2021, and Officer Draper became the liaison in 2022

Historically, the LGBTQ+ community has not always had a good relationship with police

This program aims to change this and expand to other police departments in Central Texas

Currently, Waco PD says it has the only LGBTQ+ liaison from Austin to Dallas

October is LGBT History Month

For more information or to contact Waco PD's LGBTQ+ Liaison, click here

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sarah Miller and her 12-year-old son Caleb are part of Waco's LGBTQ+ community.

She says she was introduced to the police department's LGBTQ+ Liaison position at a community event.

"She's increasing visibility for all LGBTQ folks, but especially for teenagers to get to see an officer who is part of our community," Miller said.

"I think that's incredible."

Miller says she wanted to get the word out about having someone representing her community.

She says while she has always felt safe with police, she knows that is not the case for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think that having her in this position gives a lot of LGBTQ folks opportunities to ask questions directly, and to have somebody kind of on the inside who can advocate for you and talk with you," Miller said.

Historically, the LGBTQ+ community and law enforcement have not always had a strong relationship, dating back to the Stonewall raid and riots.

More than 50 years later, there is still distrust in law enforcement for some, and Waco PD is trying to change that.

"This position is strictly to establish, strengthen, and maintain those relationships, to rebuild that trust, whether in Waco or nationwide."

"We all know there's stuff that can happen across the nation that can affect us here locally."

Waco's LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Janae Draper (she/her) was born and raised in Central Texas."

"I'm part of the LGBTQ community, so building that is important to me."

While she's the main point of contact for the community, Officer Draper will also respond on the scene for members of the LGBTQ+ community when needed, and assist in training department members to better understand her community.

She says in the future, she would like to see more LGBTQ+ liaisons.

"Not only am I here for the community, but I'm also here for other departments to help them understand the importance of having a liaison help them understand how to build one from the ground up," Draper said.

For more information about Officer Draper and her position, click here.

