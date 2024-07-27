Waco police arrest man after standoff, domestic violence incident

WACO, Texas — Waco police have released additional information on a standoff following a domestic disturbance Friday, July 27.

Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Gorman Ave to a domestic disturbance. The caller stated that a man was upstairs yelling and banging things, while a woman stood outside with multiple injuries.

Police moved the woman away from the residence, and Officers arrived on scene and ushered the female victim away from the residence.

The man reportedly had a gun and had barricaded himself inside, refusing to come out. SWAT and crisis negotiator teams responded to the scene.

In an update Saturday, the man was identified as Joshua Kuster. He was arrested before 8:30 p.m. Friday. No one was injured during the standoff. According to police, he had a prior felony conviction for a drug-related offense.

