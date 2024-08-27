Waco pastor visits Israel to help rebuild after Hamas attacks

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One Waco pastor visited Poland, helping Ukranian pastors who have been in the war zone.

25 News spoke to that same Waco pastor again, who is now in Israel helping the country rebuild after last October's attacks.

Christ the King Pastor Ramiro Pena visited the Israeli site of the Hamas attacks where 364 civilians died and more than 250 people were taken hostage.

Pastor Pena had the chance to meet with the family of Shani Nicole Louk.

She’s the 22-year-old German Israeli influencer who was killed, then her body was paraded through the streets in the back of a pickup truck.

Pastor Pena visited a home with bullet holes in the doorway before terrorists killed everyone inside.

"We had a phenomenal trip and met with victims and victims’ loved ones who were kidnapped and murdered," Pastor Pena said.

The pastor visited playground facilities that are being restored after the attack.

"Play is necessary for kids to have normalization of life," Pastor Pena said.

"Please continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem."

Pena had to drive across the border to Jordan because their flights out of Israel were canceled due to bombs.

Donations can be made for those who are interested, by emailing ramiro@christtheking.org.