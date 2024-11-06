Waco pastor prays with Donald Trump on election night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A local pastor at a Waco church is one of Donald Trump’s personal pastors, and he was at Mar a Lago for the election.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to Pastor Ramiro Pena following President Trump’s victory.

Pictures show Pastor Ramiro Pena praying over Donald Trump throughout the election process.

Out of one televised prayer came a quote that many have started reciting, “Make America Godly Again".

25 News asked Pastor Pena about that phrase

"That was rather spontaneous — it’s certainly not a new idea, I just felt inspired," Pena said.

"What is most important is to turn to faith and let that lead us to good virtues that make this country strong.”

"There was a great deal of joy and excitement — there were hard working people been there and celebrating efforts of their labor.”

25 News asked Pena what it was like being there with the other Texas politicians.

"Over the years, they’ve become great friends," he said.

"I’m grateful for their leadership and involvement which helps make Texas and the entire country for everyone to prosper."

President Trump began his campaign at a rally in Waco in March of last year, so 25 News asked Pastor Pena how Texas played a part in his victory.

"Waco is politically referred to as rural — it’s what is helping to keep Texas conservative," he said.

"There’s a lot of importance to those areas like in rural Pennsylvania — they’re realizing how important rural areas are not just metro cities.”

Pastor Pena has known President Trump since 2016 when Trump reached out to him for prayer.

25 News asked the Waco pastor what his role will be with Trump going forward.

"I don’t know that I will have a role, I don’t anticipate one — I’m just ready to help make America Godly again.”

President Trump isn’t the only world leader Pastor Pena has ministered.

He’s also prayed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.