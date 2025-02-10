Waco pastor in Washington D.C. with President Trump for creation of new Faith Office in the White House

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Trump has created a Faith Office in the White House, and 25 News spoke to Waco pastor Ramiro Pena, who was in Washington D.C. for the ceremony.

Pena was invited to the ceremony last Friday, as President Trump signed an executive order creating the Faith Office in the West Wing of the White House.

"It’s brand new and distinct — the Faith Office reports directly to the president, so an office in the West Wing elevates the importance of it," Pena said.

He says it’s significant to be housed in the West Wing, giving the President more access and opportunity to discuss issues related to faith.

Many people have commented on President Trump becoming more open to his faith this presidential term.

"He’s always had a history of religion from his mom and grandmother, but it became more after the attempted assassinations on his life," Pena said.

"He believes God spared him for work he’s doing now — I’ve noticed a softening, and much more attentiveness to his religion since the assassination attempts."

20 pastors were invited in to be part of the ceremony Friday — President Trump gave Pastor Pena a medallion with the presidential seal.

The Executive Order highlights how faith-based organizations are more efficient than government in carrying out services to those in need.

"Non-profits can do more on ground than the federal government can such as food programs and fatherhood initiatives — all things that strengthen communities," Pena said.

This new office is not just for Christians — Pastor Pena says it’s open to all religion, and says religious freedom is a hallmark of U.S. history.

Grants will be handed out by this office — all faiths can apply for the grants and have equal access.