Waco ISD holds public hearings to get feedback on new attendance boundaries

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD holds a series of public hearings to continue discussing new attendance boundaries for Alta Vista Elementary students, as the school closes in June.



The district is looking to get the new boundaries approved by the board of trustees on March 27.

The last public hearing on attendance boundaries will be held at G.W. Carver Middle School on March 4 at 6 p.m.

It's Alta Vista's 115th anniversary in our community.

"It's really been a bittersweet process," Alta Vista Principal Lindsey Helton said.

Alta Vista's doors will soon close after more than 100 years in our community.

"Alta Vista has been in our community for 115 years," she said. "This is actually the 115th anniversary this springtime and so it's hard to see that school family close."

After a months-long process, Waco ISD is in its final push toward approving new attendance boundaries.

Thursday evening, dozens of district workers and a couple of parents attended the second attendance zones public hearing at the school.

"So it's just an opportunity, just to have those conversations, seeing what our families want and seeing what our staff has opinions on, and then seeing how to meet those needs," Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Spicer said.

With new and upgraded campuses, including Kendrick Elementary and South Waco Elementary, the district closed Alta Vista and reworked its attendance lines.

On display at the public hearing were new boundary maps approved by committees earlier in the process.

"So that way we have time to kind of look and see how that's going to impact the district, whether we're looking at our transfer policy and procedures or they're looking at just different programming across different campuses, whether it's elementary, middle school or high school."

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer tells 25 News the district is also looking into what to do with the Alta Vista once it closes.

"We are in talks with a couple, I'll say, different organizations or entities who were looking to see if they want to partner with us," she said. "So nothing's set in stone, but we have some options and opportunities."

