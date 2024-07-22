Waco Indie Film Festival showcases film-friendly local spots

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Indie Film Festival hosted a tour to show filmmakers different places to make a movie in Waco, and talk about other incentives to filming in Texas.



Permits are only required to film in Waco if a film needs exclusive use of the space

Waco is film and music friendly

The tour went to the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas and Hotel Herringbone

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Texas native Alycya Magana currently lives and makes movies in Spain, but now she says she wants to make a movie in Waco.

"I actually have a screenwriting project that's in as a finalist for the competition for something to be shot in Waco," Magana said.

"I chose one of the scripts that's very contained and kind of set it in Waco, as a chance to hopefully get the funding to get it made."

She attended the Waco Indie Film Festival's locations tour on Saturday, when Waco's tourist department took filmmakers around different film-friendly locations.

The first stop on the tour was the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas.

After that, the trolley drove by the Brazos River, Cameron Park, and through the forested area up to the Lovers Leap.

"I really loved is the forest, like all the like paved roads and like super creepy winding areas with a bamboo forest, the wooded areas that make it seem like you're in the middle of nowhere," Magana said.

"I feel like I have a couple of shorts that do have kind of that ambiance — I already know that I'm going to be reaching out to them to hopefully get a shot here."

The last stop on the tour was Hotel Herringbone.

"You just never know, when you're watching something, Baylor many times has been used as an ivy league college, because it's a beautiful campus," said Tourism Manager with the City of Waco, Susan Morton.

"You just don't know what they're going to wind up choosing to use."

Morton says they want to bring more projects here, and will work with filmmakers to get what they need.

"We can help with extras we can help with props, we can help with equipment, we can help with vendors, professionals, whatever they need makeup artists — anything they need," she said.

