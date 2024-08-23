U.S. Senator Ted Cruz makes a stop in Waco for his ‘Keep Texas, Texas’ campaign tour

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz stopped in Waco Friday for a campaign rally.

25 News’ Lauren Adams was there as he talked about the border, keeping Texas red, and getting out to vote.

"What a blessing to be with patriots here in Waco," Cruz said.

Cruz took the stage at Milo’s in Downtown Waco at noon Friday.

He’s doing his "Keep Texas, Texas" tour because he says the democrats have put a bullseye on Texas.

"The democrats are going to spend over 100 million trying to beat me — you look at the last election which was the most expensive and we won by less than three points," Cruz said.

"That’s why they’re coming after Texas, and I’m here to tell you they can’t have Texas."

He spoke about how the current state of the United States economy.

"You look at everything that has gone up like electricity, rent, lumber and mortgages," Cruz said.

He also spoke about the United States-Mexico border.

Cruz says he’s spent a lot of time on the southern border and explained how the sex and drug trafficking has become such a problem.

"I’ve spent a lot of time there — I promise you, as bad as you think it is, it’s worse," he said.

Cruz asked for the republicans’ vote to keep Texas from going blue.

"They think if they can flip the state, they can take the whole country — I’m here to say, ‘Not on my watch'."

After Waco, Cruz is headed to Dallas for another rally.