TxDOT begins construction to widen the Twin Bridges over Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TxDOT begins construction to widen the Twin Bridges— State Highway 6— over Lake Waco.



The project will replace both bridges with new structures that will provide wider shoulders and future accommodations for three lanes in each direction.

For many of our neighbors, the Twin Bridges are the main roadway for those living and working in Speegleville, China Spring and Valley Mills.

Construction will impact both highway traffic and lake traffic for those going under the bridges.

The project will be completed in 2029.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a great place to walk and I like walking my dog out here," Lee Yearwood said.

Lee Yearwood says he's spent a lot of time at Lake Waco in the more than six decades he's lived here.

Before he retired, Lee tells me he used to drive the Twin Bridges— or state highway six, nearly every day.

"5 days a week for 14 years and I was an elementary principal at Crawford," he said.

Lee says he's noticed that since reconstruction started— fishermen have to find new areas to cast their reels.

"Right now there is construction on the other side coming into Waco," he said.

"There used to be a place down there where a lot of individuals parked and walked down to fish from the bank. I noticed that's not an option anymore."

TxDOT is in the midst of a $114 million project to reconstruct and widen both directions of the bridges over the lake. The agency says the project will replace both bridges with new structures and three lanes in each direction.

"I had no reaction to be honest," Lee said. "If they need to be repaired, repair them. If they're going to expand it, expand it. Texas seems like to me it's growing."

TxDOT also warns drivers that construction will impact both highway traffic and lake traffic for those going under the bridges.

Most recently TxDOT posted an update on Facebook saying the U-turn near the Speegleville Park exit will close every day from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. this coming Friday.

