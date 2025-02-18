'Stop the coup': Protesters in Waco oppose Trump policies at Presidents Day rally

MCLENANN COUNTY, Texas — The corner of Waco Drive and Valley Mills is no stranger to protests in the past month. This time, the McLenann County Democratic Party is protesting President Donald Trump and his administration. In response to the protest, the Republicans of McLennan County also voiced their opinion and support for our President.



Protests organized by the McLennan County Democratic Party at Valley Mills and Waco Drive reflect growing opposition to President Trump's immigration policies and perceived federal government overreach.

Participants like Maddox Bunler express fears about the country's future, while supporters like Steve Rossiaky defend the president and voice concerns over national debt and government spending.

GOP Precinct 30 Chair Ian Comacho claims that Democratic protests lack seriousness, asserting that all parties have the right to express their views.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There is a growing resistance that is happening in our government,” said Mark Hayes

Dozens popped up on the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive protesting our country’s president and his administration.

“We have been witnessing the take over of the federal government with Elon Musk with Trump support, the closing of agencies that were created with Congress for good reasons without the consent of Congress,” said McLennan County Democratic Party Mark Hayes.

The McLennan County Democratic Party organized the protest. Chairman of the party, Mark Hayes, says they’re expressing their opposition towards items like Trump's immigration policies and Project 2025. But one young man is protesting for his future.

“I’m scared that this country could go down right now, and it makes me scared because it’s just scary,” said Maddox Bunler.

And among this crowd of protestors, Steve Rossiaky who was just driving by, decided to stop and show his support for our president.

“I’m worried about my grandkids future with the deficit, these people, they just want to spend the money and steal the money,” said Steve Rossiaky.

25News met with GOP Precinct 30 Chair Ian Comacho on the protest, he feels the democratic position isn’t very clear, but he says everyone has the right to protest.

“It’s not serious because the democrats are always talking about cutting the military and defense spending, it’s fake outrage they don’t really seriously mean it, they only don’t like it when it’s they like. we’re for cutting wasteful spending, we’re for cutting positions that don’t add anything,” said GOP Precinct 30 Chair, Ian Comacho.

After a brief dispute between the two parties, Rossiaky said he’ll continue supporting our current president and his polices.

“I spent 23 years in the military, these people think they scare me, I’m sorry, I fought for this country and I’ll do it again,” said Rossiaky.

Follow Dominique on social media!