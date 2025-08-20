Historic Waco HEB building to reopen as Garden City Grocery after sitting empty for 70 years

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A historic building that served as Waco's first HEB grocery store in the 1950s is being revitalized after sitting empty for years. Developer Peter Ellis is transforming the 40,000-square-foot building on Austin Avenue into Garden City Grocery, which he describes as combining elements of Whole Foods and Trader Joe's with a hometown feel.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After sitting empty for years, Waco's first HEB building is getting a second life as a modern grocery store that aims to blend the charm of a neighborhood market with contemporary shopping experiences.

Developer Peter Ellis is transforming the historic building on the corner of Austin Avenue and 18th Street into Garden City Grocery, which he describes as a mix of Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.

"We're restoring it, bringing it back to its original purpose," Ellis said.

The building's story dates back to the 1950s when it was constructed by Harold E. Butt as HEB's first grocery store in downtown Waco.

For years, the nearly 40,000-square-foot structure sat dormant, leaving community members wondering what would become of the landmark.

Ellis envisions a store with a hometown atmosphere that offers experience-oriented shopping with fresh produce, an on-site butcher and a health bar. The original soda fountain will be restored to serve ice cream alongside modern, healthy options.

"Hometown vibe and so you get some experience oriented groceries with a lot of great product, fresh produce," Ellis said. "There's a butcher, there's a health bar back in the original ice cream fountain or soda fountain is now going to have ice cream but more healthy, modern options as well."

The developer has been collaborating with local farmers, wine shops and businesses to incorporate their products into the store's offerings.

"There will be some very affordable options with a great experience, so you don't have to sell yourself short for good nutrition," Ellis said.

The project extends beyond just grocery shopping.

Plans include retail shops throughout the building and 10 lofts on the second floor. Ellis also has his sights set on the underground space.

"There's an underground space that actually we're looking to market to someone in the health and potentially gym direction," Ellis said.

To accommodate shoppers, Ellis said they have around 100 parking spaces nearby.

The developer anticipates Garden City Grocery will open by winter 2025 or spring 2026, marking the end of a decades-long wait for the historic building's revival.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

