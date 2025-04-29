Security camera video shows burglary at Waco electronic repair shop

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two men broke into a Waco computer and phone repair shop early Saturday morning, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Security cameras captured the burglary at Hardware Junky PC and Phone Repair shop located on Speight Avenue near the Baylor campus.

"At first we thought it was the weather because it stormed the night before, but I said no, it looks like we got broken into," said Aldo Jefferson, the store owner.

The damaged building showed how the burglars gained entry to the business.

"They hopped the fence back there, came through the back, pulled up the siding somehow, and then kicked the sheetrock through and came through the wall like the Kool-Aid man," Jefferson said.

Jefferson has been in business for nearly a decade, and this marks the second time his business has been targeted by burglars. The first incident occurred at a different store location in Waco.

After completing inventory Jefferson determined that the burglary cost him nearly $10,000.

"So it's going through all that's been taken, cleaning up, repairing the back wall, contacting insurance, and talking to our landlord. I still have to do my regular job on top of that, servicing clients," Jefferson said.

The break-in was captured by 26 motion sensor security cameras installed at the business.

"Even though you get them on camera, it doesn't mean they're always going to get caught," Jefferson said.

Despite the setback, Jefferson says he is trying to maintain a positive outlook.

"But it's good to have proof that this happened, you know, they stole this or that, you know, so and it's, it's a good thing to have. It's also good to have cameras for your business period because also, you don't know what your employees could do," Jefferson said.

"I was a little upset, but I've been through a lot in life," Jefferson said. "I just keep going no matter what happens to me. I don't let anything steal my happiness because I'm a very happy person."

25 News reached out to Waco Police who confirmed the burglary. We are waiting to hear back on our request for more information.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

