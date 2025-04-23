School board candidates for Connally ISD share priorities during community forum

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Three candidates vying for Place 1 on the Connally ISD Board of Trustees outlined their priorities and addressed facility concerns during a community forum Tuesday night.

Incumbent Heather Johnston, teacher Vernene Finger, and pastor and entrepreneur Cyrus Evans answered questions on topics ranging from extracurricular activities and school finances to community engagement.

TOPIC 1 - When asked about their top three priorities for the district, each candidate offered different perspectives.

Cyrus Evans

Evans emphasized improving the district's performance status.

"We are a district of innovation for a reason. That's not something to necessarily be hyper proud of multiple factors that go into becoming a District of Innovation course, test scores, grades, attendance and etc.," Evans said. "First priority is get us off the district of innovation, and let's be a district that we can be hyper proud of, right? That's one or massage it, and let's make it to where we are, a performing school of excellence. Second, I think teacher retention."

Evans also highlighted community interest in addressing elementary school facilities.

"I think the third thing I think a lot of people here are interested in is one of my peers said, Let's really talk about the building of the elementary right?" Evans said.

Vernene Finger

For Finger, classroom management topped her list of concerns.

"My priority is getting a hold of the discipline in the classroom. That is the number one complaint that I have heard while campaigning, is that discipline is is a huge problem, and one way to do that is to hire more teachers, make our classroom size smaller, so that the teacher is only dealing with smaller groups of children that will cut down on discipline problems right there," Finger said.

Heather Johnston

Johnston focused on continuing current district initiatives.

"Obviously education, obviously safety. I would say third one for me, teacher support, I think we do a really good job with safety right now. I think we are making good transitions into our curriculum. We're making some changes that they're going to bring some really positive changes," Johnston said.

TOPIC 2 - The candidates also addressed facility maintenance concerns, particularly regarding Connally Elementary School's condition.

Heather Johnston

Johnston defended the district's current approach.

"Is very clear that the community does not support a bond. So we are doing the best that we can. I'm sorry, I believe that they are doing the best that they can and with what they have. It's not a maintenance issue. It's a lack of maintenance that that school. It is the age of the building, the way it was built, and where it is," Johnston said.

Vernene Finger

Finger, who previously taught in the building, expressed concerns about its deterioration.

"First of all, I think money that is allocated for certain areas should stay in those areas. They should not be reallocated to others. I visited the building that you're talking about. I taught in that building, and spent long hours in that building, and it's gotten a whole lot worse in the last 10 years," Finger said.

Cyrus Evans

Evans questioned the allocation of district funds.

"If I were to come on the board, you. I would love to see where we put in those 3.3 million. So if we're not going to build another school, I would love to see, you know, what part of that 3.3 million is being placed at the school that is in question," Evans said.

Connally ISD's Board of Trustees Place 2 is also up for election, but incumbent Keith Lowrey is running unopposed.

