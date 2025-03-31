New grocery store, 10 lofts coming to Downtown Waco

A new grocery store could be coming to Downtown Waco in the same location as the old H-E-B location.

25 News spoke to businesses downtown who say they love this idea.

The old H-E-B grocery store on Austin Avenue opened up in 1950, and it could become a food market once again.

The City of Waco says developer Peter Ellis secured a building permit to convert the building to a grocery store.

Adella Lugan with Reed’s Flowers, just down the street from the old building, says this is great news.

"I think it’s awesome — it’s more convenient for those who are downtown who don’t want to go out of our way," Lugan said.

The city says the new grocery store chain is Texas based, but it’s not H-E-B.

This includes $320,000 from TIF money, which takes tax money generated in that area and reinvests there.

There is also $500,000 from sales tax generated at the site and a forgivable loan for $250,000 tied to business operating standards.

As for other grocery stores in the area, Natural Grocers is the only one right now, about two and a half miles away.

25 News stepped into another local business nearby, Simply Irresistible, to see what they thought about it.

"It would be really helpful for tourists — there’s somewhere close and they’re already familiar with downtown area," Deborah Hollingsworth said.

The permit also mentions seven retail lease spaces and 10 loft apartments, which is Hollingworth thinks is a good idea.

"Some people love living downtown with all the life and activity, so great for them," she said.

As for Reed’s Flowers, it’s new life to that part of downtown.

"You don’t see too much down there, so it’ll be good for them."

25 News has reached out to the developer Peter Ellis to get more details, but he hasn’t responded — no date has been set yet for the grocery store to open.